COAS, CJCSC offer funeral prayer of martyred Captain Fahad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who embraced shahadat (on Sunday) in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Kahan Balochistan, was offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of martyr attended the funeral prayer.

The martyr was buried with full military honour.