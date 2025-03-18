COAS, Commander National Guard Of Bahrain Discuss Regional Security
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 12:23 PM
Army Chief General Asim Munir underscores significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in region
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and held discussion on matters of mutual interest, regional security landscape and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation.
The Army Chief underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.
