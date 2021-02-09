COAS commends innovativeness of Military planners to cope up with mounting challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Kharian garrison and commended innovativeness of Miliitary planners to cope up with the mounting challenges and ensure impregnability of country's defence.

The COAS attended the ongoing War Game of the Central Command, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army Chief also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats.

He also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Kharian Garrison.