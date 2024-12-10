COAS Commends Pak Army Team To Secure Gold Medal In “Exercise Cambrian Patrol’
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), met with the Pakistan Army team that secured the prestigious gold medal in the “Exercise Cambrian Patrol” held in the United Kingdom from 4 to 13 October 2024.
“The Cambrian Patrol, recognized as one of the most challenging military exercises globally, witnessed participation from 143 teams. The Pakistan Army contingent demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, marking the sixth occasion that the Pakistan Army has clinched this coveted honor,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Tuesday.
“The Exercise Cambrian Patrol, conducted in the unforgiving mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, United Kingdom, is an arduous test of physical endurance, tactical acumen, and mental fortitude. It emphasizes teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, courage, and determination under the most demanding operational scenarios, serving as a benchmark for military excellence,” it further said.
