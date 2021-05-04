RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi.

The Inter Services Public Relations director general, in a tweet, shared the army chief's condolence message.

He quoted the COAS as saying, "May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen."