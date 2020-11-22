UrduPoint.com
COAS Condoles Demise Of Begum Shamim Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 PM

COAS condoles demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday expressed grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

COAS prayed "May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace- ameen", Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS in a tweet.

