COAS condoles demise of former president Mamnoon Hussain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former President Mamnoon Hussain.

"May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen," the COAS said, according to a tweet of Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.