COAS Condoles Demise Of Hockey Legend Abdul Rashid Junior

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:20 AM

COAS condoles demise of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed heartfelt grief on passing away of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior.

Quoting the COAS, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted: "Pakistan has lost an iconic sportsman and a great human being.

May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen".

