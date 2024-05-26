Open Menu

COAS Condoles Demise Of President Raisi, Other Officials With CGS Iranian Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, had a telephonic call with the Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri and extended deep condolences over the sad and unfortunate incident of the helicopter crash on May 19 which led to demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minster Amir Abdollahain and other important officials.

The COAS expressed that Late President Ebrahim Raisi and Late Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS highlighted that the loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable. The Army Chief on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families.

The COAS said that Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together. General Bagheri thanked the COAS for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.

