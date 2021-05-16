UrduPoint.com
COAS Condoles Demise Of Veteran Politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

COAS condoles demise of veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday expressed condolences on the sad demise of veteran politician, former parliamentarian and Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Begum Nasim Wali khan.

"May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen," the COAS said in a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

