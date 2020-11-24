COAS Condoles Former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bokhari's Demise
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:42 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Fasih Bokhari.
In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS as: "May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen."