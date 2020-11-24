Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Fasih Bokhari

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Fasih Bokhari.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS as: "May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen."