COAS Conferred Bahrian Order For Contributions Towards Bilateral Defence Cooperation: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:09 PM

COAS conferred Bahrian Order for contributions towards bilateral defence cooperation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between Bahrain and Pakistan.

The Army Chief had visited Bahrain on official visit from January 6 to 8 and called on the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and Commander Bahrain National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received here.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in middle East came under discussion.

Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Later on the COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp.

He appreciated standard of training and the results attained. COAS said, "The exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism."

