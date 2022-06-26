COAS conferred King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence for contributions in defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official tour where he conferred upon King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the countries.

During the visit, COAS called on Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is also 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of KSA and Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at Jeddah, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interests, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional peace & stability were discussed.

The COAS said, "Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world".

Both sides agreed upon enhancing defence cooperation in the fields of Joint Training, Air Defence, Counter-terrorism and Communication and Information domain.

They also agreed to further enhance cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood into enduring strategic partnership, being vital players in the region with significant responsibility towards unity of Muslim Ummah.