COAS Confers Military Awards To Army Personnel For Their Gallantry During Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 08:59 PM

COAS confers military awards to Army personnel for their gallantry during operations

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

The GHQ Investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Families of Shuhada (martyrs) have also attended the ceremony.

As many as 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 30 Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

The medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of award recipients attended the ceremony.

