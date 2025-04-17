COAS Confers Military Honours On Officers, Soldiers Of Pak Army
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, NI (M), on Thursday conferred military honours - the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in recognition of their exceptional valour in operations and distinguished service to the nation.
The military honours were conferred on officers and soldiers in an investiture ceremony held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officials and families of the award recipients. Decorations conferred included. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by the families of the Shuhada.
Paying homage to the martyrs and veterans, the COAS stated, “Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani. The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil.”
The COAS also expressed profound admiration for the resilience and fortitude of the families of the Shuhada, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices for the homeland.
Commending the unyielding resolve of the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), the COAS appreciated their relentless efforts in thwarting multiple terrorist threats and eliminating high-value terrorist operatives during ongoing counterterrorism operations. it said.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS confers military honours on officers, soldiers of Pak Army2 minutes ago
-
Surprise Operation: 2 trucks loaded with substandard edibles impounded, goods seized2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with UK12 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues traffic diversion plan ahead of Murree underpass inauguration2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for raping married woman11 hours ago
-
All segment of society to support armed forces to wipe out terrorism in Balochistan: Bugti11 hours ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting11 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment12 hours ago
-
Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal ..12 hours ago
-
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif12 hours ago
-
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali12 hours ago