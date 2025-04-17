COAS confers military honours on officers, soldiers of Pak Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, NI (M), on Thursday conferred military honours - the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in recognition of their exceptional valour in operations and distinguished service to the nation.

The military honours were conferred on officers and soldiers in an investiture ceremony held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officials and families of the award recipients. Decorations conferred included. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by the families of the Shuhada.

Paying homage to the martyrs and veterans, the COAS stated, “Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani. The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil.”

The COAS also expressed profound admiration for the resilience and fortitude of the families of the Shuhada, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices for the homeland.

Commending the unyielding resolve of the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), the COAS appreciated their relentless efforts in thwarting multiple terrorist threats and eliminating high-value terrorist operatives during ongoing counterterrorism operations. it said.