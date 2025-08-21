Open Menu

COAS Didn’t Speak To Any Journalist: DG ISPR

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday clarified that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has not given any interview to any journalist.

He termed Suhail Warraich’s action inappropriate and described it as an effort of self-promotion and personal gain.

Talking to journalists, the DG ISPR said the article by Suhail Warraich, which is currently being discussed, pertains to an event in Brussels where hundreds of people took photographs. “Neither PTI nor any apology came under discussion,” he said.

He said that the perpetrators and facilitators of the May 9 incidents must be brought to justice in accordance with the law. Expressing regret, he said that even a senior journalist had demonstrated such irresponsibility.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan is capable of changing the destiny of the entire region, which is why it continues to face repeated attacks.

Terming the youth as a great asset of Pakistan, he urged them to understand the legacy and history of their ideological state and to recognize their strength. “The day they realize their power, no extremist or proxy will be able to frighten them,” he added.

He said India believed that by supporting its terrorist proxies and facilitators, it could discredit the Pakistan Army through an attack. However, everything unfolded contrary to India’s nefarious designs, he observed.

Pakistan and its armed forces gave a befitting response to India and its proxies, he asserted.

He recounted how some believed that India, with its military machine worth billions of Dollars, would easily defeat Pakistan. There were even suggestions that India and its proxies—including Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna Hindustan—should attack Pakistan simultaneously. However, he said, the entire world witnessed how Pakistan faced the enemy on both fronts.

The DG ISPR said that the decision made by all political parties in 2014 to dismantle the “illegal spectrum” to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan has not been fully implemented.

“When illegal Afghan residents involved in crimes are to be deported, certain political and criminal elements within our own country begin to create problems,” he said.

He stressed the need to implement all 14 points of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit. Governance gaps, he said, are being filled daily by the sacrifices of military, police, and law enforcement personnel.

