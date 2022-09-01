UrduPoint.com

COAS Directs Ground Troops To Take Responsibility, Spare No Effort To Lessen Burden Of Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday directed ground troops to take the responsibility of relief efforts as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood affected brothers and sisters

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said the Army Chief during visit to Rohjan assured the flood affectees that army would help them to overcome their problems in the difficult times.

In a separate visit, the COAS also visited flood affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan. While interacting with flood victims, he consoled them over their loss and lauded the resilience of local residents in the face of unprecedented natural calamity.

The Army Chief also directed Frontier Corps (FC) South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa troops to ensure timely assistance and help the brave people of KP in this hour of need.

