COAS Directs Karachi Corps To Step Up Relief Operations In Karachi, Interior Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

COAS directs Karachi Corps to step up relief operations in Karachi, interior Sindh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi.

"Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care", COAS said in a press release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

