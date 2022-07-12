UrduPoint.com

COAS Directs To Ensure All-out Efforts For Karachi's Rain Affectees

Fahad Shabbir Published July 12, 2022 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday directed the Karachi Corps to ensure that all-out efforts were made and every single resource was utilised to bring comfort to the people affected by to heavy rains.

The army chief reached Karachi directly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was flown over the city to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to recent heavy spell of rains, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The COAS was briefed about the latest situation of flooding and the army's complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

He appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

