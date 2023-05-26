UrduPoint.com

COAS Donates Rs 25 Million For Martyrs Of Islamabad Police

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 12:30 AM

COAS donates Rs 25 million for martyrs of Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has donated Rs 25 million for the martyrs of Islamabad Police.

According to a police spokesperson, this honorarium will be distributed among the heirs of all the martyrs.

Letters have been dispatched to the heirs of the martyrs by the Islamabad Police in this regard, the ICT Police said in a twitter post.

The donation would be distributed among heirs of the martyrs of Islamabad Police in connection with Pakistan Martyrs' Day.

The ICT Police spokesperson thanked COAS General Asim Munir for the donation on behalf of the heirs of martyrs.

