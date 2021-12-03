COAS emphasises for swiftly devising mechanism to channelise humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday emphasised on the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, potential in defence cooperation, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued Belarus's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.