COAS emphasises greater cooperation, synchronisation to tackle complex battlefield challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday emphasized the need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronization of operational capabilities to tackle complex and fluid battle field challenges that lie ahead.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited field exercise area near Gujranwala, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS lauded professionalism of Army Air Defence and expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness.

The Army Chief said: "Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of our great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains.

" Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan received the COAS and CAS.

Corps Commanders Mangla and Gujranwala were also present on the occasion. COAS and CAS witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems and airspace management were practiced.

The exercise manifested the concept of Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in which Air Defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated. The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving optimum synergy amongst Air Defence elements, manoeuvring forces and all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy.