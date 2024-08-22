Open Menu

COAS Emphasises Significance Of Education, Critical Thinking & Innovation In Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday emphasized the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday emphasized the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of 44 students from Harvard business school (HBS) Trek-2024, representing nine different countries, who called on the COAS here at the General Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan's pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values.

The Army Chief highlighted Pakistan's vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences.

He also cautioned against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging the students to navigate this landscape with discernment.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction.

This engagement follows the COAS's earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on 20 August, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation's youth.

