COAS emphasizes mission oriented training to combat emerging threats, challenges

General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to snow storm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, has emphasized continued mission oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.

Addressing the 246th Corps Commanders' Conference at GHQ in Rawalpindi, the Army Chief appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to snow storm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The participants were apprised on the progress and achievements of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad in detail.