COAS Emphasizes Need For Global Efforts To Address Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday emphasized the need for global efforts to address evolving situation in Afghanistan, particularly the humanitarian crisis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday emphasized the need for global efforts to address evolving situation in Afghanistan, particularly the humanitarian crisis.

He made these remarks during a call on by US Charge d' Affairs Angela Aggeler here at the General Headquarters, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for regional peace and stability.

