COAS Eulogizes Veterans Of 1st PMA Long Course Sacrifices , Role As Leaders

COAS eulogizes veterans of 1st PMA long course sacrifices , role as leaders

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of the senior officers-veterans of 1st PMA long course as leaders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of the senior officers-veterans of 1st PMA long course as leaders.

The COAS met with the veterans of 1st PMA long course here at General Headquarters, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The visiting officers shared their thoughts about prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan in general and Pakistan Armed Forces in particular.

