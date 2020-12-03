UrduPoint.com
COAS Expresses Condolence On Death Of Ex-premier Zafarullah Jamali

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

COAS expresses condolence on death of Ex-premier Zafarullah Jamali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS as: "May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen".

