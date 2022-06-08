UrduPoint.com

COAS Expresses Satisfaction Over Progress Of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Lauds It's Achievements

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, lauds it's achievements

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far.

The Army Chief presided over the 80th Formation Commanders' Conference held here at (GHQ), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

"Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfill its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty", the COAS concluded.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress All

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PTVFlix

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PTVFlix

22 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes eleven bills, refers four ..

National Assembly passes eleven bills, refers four bills to joint sitting

23 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 3546.783 kg drugs; arrests 44 in 56 ope ..

ANF seizes 3546.783 kg drugs; arrests 44 in 56 operations

25 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather predict for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather predict for Balochistan

26 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price das ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price dashboard for commodities' online ..

5 minutes ago
 Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's ..

Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's inmates

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.