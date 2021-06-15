COAS expresses satisfaction over stabilization operations' progress following successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday expressed satisfaction over progress of the stabilization operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Addressing the two-day long 78th Formation Commanders' Conference held here at GHQ (General Headquarters), he said, "Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way." The COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presiding over the conference which was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of Pakistan Army, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

He laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the line of control (LoC), Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan International Border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

He appreciated high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises besides excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions.

He commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness.

General Bajwa appreciated formations for their all-out support to national response for tackling COVID-19 pandemic, locust and eradication of polio.

The participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.

The participants held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters.

The forum was also briefed on the cutting edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army's outfits besides up-gradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives.

The forum paid rich tribute to the resilient nation particularly the people of tribal areas for their supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The forum also reviewed progress on transition and uplift of the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and socioeconomic development in Balochistan as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability.

Reviewing the prevailing situation on Eastern Border and latest developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the forum expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum was also apprised on Pakistan's meaningful support to Afghan peace process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

The COAS also awarded trophies to Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in sports and training respectively.