COAS Extends Heartfelt Condolences To Chinese Bereaved Families Of Dasu Incident Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:08 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the bereaved families of Dasu incident victims.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) here, said an ISPR news release.

In wake of the recent Dasu bus incident involving Chinese citizens, the COAS expressed sincere condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China.

The COAS said Pakistan Army greatly valued its brotherly relations with our time-tested friend and also assured full support and cooperation and security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

The COAS said, "... while we work for peace, we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve particularly those threatening China-Pakistan strategic cooperation.

Both agreed on need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.

