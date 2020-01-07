COAS extension bill to be approved with consensus: Ch Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Chief of Army Staff's extension bill would be approved with consensus of the political parties. Pakistan Muslim League-N , was using delaying tactics due to its internal political matters, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to resolve the matter with the help of all political parties, he stated.

He hoped that the bill would be presented before the assembly table by tomorrow and later, it would be forwarded to Senate for further procedure.

The minister further stated that in the next phase, we will have parleys with opposition parties on the issue of amendment in the process of accountability.

We hoped that PTI led government and the Opposition benches would address both the important matters amicably.

Commenting on Iran-US conflict, he said that Pakistan would prefer working on national interest. However, he said that policy statement regarding the emerging issue had been given by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.