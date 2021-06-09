UrduPoint.com
COAS Felicitates Chinese Envoy For Holding 70th Anniversary Of Pak-China Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

COAS felicitates Chinese envoy for holding 70th Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday felicitated the Chinese Ambassador for holding grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of 70th Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

Ambassador of China Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China's contribution towards fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its "iron brother" China.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

