RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday felicitated the nation on Eid ul Fitr and prayed to Almighty Allah for His guidance to overcome the prevailing challenges.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet quoted the COAS as: "Wishing our nation a happy Eid Ul Fitr. We pray for Allah's guidance and blessings to overcome present day challenges."