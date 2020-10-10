UrduPoint.com
COAS Felicitates Naval Chief On Assuming PN Command

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

COAS felicitates Naval Chief on assuming PN command

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday felicitated Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming command of Pakistan Navy.

The CNS paid maiden visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said a press release.

The COAS congratulated Admiral Amjad on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy and hoped that Pakistan Navy would achieve new heights under his able command.

During the meeting matters of professional interest were discussed.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, CNS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for martyrs of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

