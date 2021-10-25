COAS felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding win against India in T20 World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup Match.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations shared the Army Chief's felicitation message on his official Twitter handle.

"Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud,"the COAS said.