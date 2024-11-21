Open Menu

COAS For Giving Priority To Pakistan Over Personal Interests

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday categorically said that nothing is above the country including politics adding that we must all give priority to Pakistan over personal interests.

Addressing at a gathering of the business community of Karachi, the COAS said the state is like a mother and its value should be asked from the people of Libya, Iraq and Palestine. "Remember, we have no identity apart from Pakistan," he reiterated.

He said no matter what the challenges, no one can harm us, if we all stand united. "I have complete faith in Pakistan's bright and stable future," he added.

The COAS said that only Pakistanis can bring economic stability to Pakistan through a bailout. "Bring your investments to Pakistan so that the people earn, and the nation becomes prosper,” he said.

Gen Asim Munir said the clouds of hopelessness, loomed a year ago have now vanished. Recalling his last meeting, he mentioned that hopelessness is forbidden for a Muslim.

"Today, all indicators of Pakistan's economy are positive, and by next year, God willing, it will further improve," he remarked.

The COAS questioned, "Where are the people now who spread disappointment and talked about default of the country”. "Shouldn't they be held accountable?" he asked.

Gen Asim said terrorism is supported by those involved in illegal businesses and they are backed by specific elements.

"The protection of country’s digital borders and the digital security of its citizens is the responsibility of the state," he added.

