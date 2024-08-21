COAS For Grooming Young Generation As Valuable Asset Of Country
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 07:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the youth of the country was the biggest and most valuable capital that would not be allowed to waste under any circumstances.
Addressing the Youth Convention here, the Chief of Army Staff said that knowledge distinguished a person from others, whereas seeing the sparkle in the eyes of young people made one believe that the future of Pakistan was in safe hands.
The Army Chief said it was the responsibility of the state to keep the masses at bay from the malicious implications of social media-induced confusion and sedition.
A strong relationship between the people, the government and the army was the guarantee of Pakistan's security and development, he said, adding, "Those who were creating the narrative of Pakistan's default, where are they today?"
"If you want to know the importance of a free state, ask the people of Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza.
As Muslims we are forbidden from despair," the COAS said.
The Chief of Army Staff told the youth that life was a test, and read the Qur'anic verse, "Do people think that they will be left alone for saying, 'We believe,' and they will not be tested?"
At the end of the speech, the Army Chief recited this poem of Allama Iqbal addressing the youth:
"The destiny of nations is in the hands of individuals
Every individual is the star of the destiny of the nation."
During the question period after the speech, the Chief of Army Staff explained the position of the Pakistan Army on various issues. In response to a question on the riots in Parachinar, the Army Chief said that the tribes should sit together and help end the land and sub-district disputes.
"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have stood like a leaden wall against terrorism along with the Pakistan Army for 22 years. I believe that Allah Almighty will grant us victory against terrorism, " the Army Chief said.
