COAS Gen Asim Munir In Saudi Arabia On His First Official Visit

Published January 05, 2023 | 12:31 PM

The military’s media wing say that the Chief of Army Staff will be meeting the senior leadership of both Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security related subjects.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Chief of Army Staff is visiting Saudi Arabia and the UAE from January 4 to 10.

This is first visit of General Munir since he took charge as Chief of Army Staff.

According to the military's media wing, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir is due to meet the senior leadership of both the brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security related subjects.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed that COAS Asim Munir held meeting with Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh and they both discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Saudi Minister, according to the agency, congratulated Gen Asim Munir on his appointment as the new army chief.

SPA tweeted, “During the meeting, they emphasised the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, and discussed military and defense cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing the most important regional and international issues of common interest,”.

