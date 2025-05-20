COAS Gen Asim Munir Promoted To Rank Of Field Marshal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:21 PM
Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved decision over in recognition of high-level strategy and decisive defeat of enemy during Bunyan-um-Marsoos
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point The federal government has approved the promotion of Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.
Important decisions were made during the meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to the official statement, the federal cabinet approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal.
General Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of the high-level strategy and decisive defeat of the enemy during Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous.
A unanimous decision was also made to retain Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu in service upon the completion of his tenure.
The statement further said that those who rendered valuable services during Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous would be awarded high-level state honors, and the veterans and martyrs of the operation will be honored with top state awards. Similarly, the veterans and martyrs of the Pakistan Army will be awarded high-level state honors.
It was also decided to confer high-level state honors on Pakistani citizens who contributed during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
The Federal cabinet stated that under the exceptional leadership of the Army Chief, Pakistan achieved a historic victory in the battle for truth. General Asim Munir led the Pakistan Army with exemplary courage and determination, and effectively synchronized the armed forces' war strategy and efforts.
According to the federal cabinet, the historic success in the battle for truth was made possible due to the Army Chief’s unparalleled leadership.
The prime minister met with the President to take him into confidence regarding the decision.
It may be mentioned here that General Asim Munir is the second individual in Pakistan to be made a Field Marshal; previously, President General Ayub Khan was appointed Field Marshal in 1959.
Recent Stories
COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal
Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG
Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..
Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness
Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal1 minute ago
-
Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG1 minute ago
-
Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retains services of Air C ..2 minutes ago
-
Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age2 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operations ..4 minutes ago
-
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir4 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness4 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces8 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal8 minutes ago
-
99 suspects arrested last week8 minutes ago
-
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir8 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination8 minutes ago