COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point The federal government has approved the promotion of Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

Important decisions were made during the meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the official statement, the federal cabinet approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal.

General Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of the high-level strategy and decisive defeat of the enemy during Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous.

A unanimous decision was also made to retain Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu in service upon the completion of his tenure.

The statement further said that those who rendered valuable services during Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous would be awarded high-level state honors, and the veterans and martyrs of the operation will be honored with top state awards. Similarly, the veterans and martyrs of the Pakistan Army will be awarded high-level state honors.

It was also decided to confer high-level state honors on Pakistani citizens who contributed during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The Federal cabinet stated that under the exceptional leadership of the Army Chief, Pakistan achieved a historic victory in the battle for truth. General Asim Munir led the Pakistan Army with exemplary courage and determination, and effectively synchronized the armed forces' war strategy and efforts.

According to the federal cabinet, the historic success in the battle for truth was made possible due to the Army Chief’s unparalleled leadership.

The prime minister met with the President to take him into confidence regarding the decision.

It may be mentioned here that General Asim Munir is the second individual in Pakistan to be made a Field Marshal; previously, President General Ayub Khan was appointed Field Marshal in 1959.