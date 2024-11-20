Open Menu

COAS Gen Asim Munir Visits IDEAS-2024 At Karachi Expo Centre

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 10:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre.

During the visit, the COAS commended the active participation of defense manufacturers from friendly nations and observed an impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A total of 557 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition of which 333 are international exhibitors while 224 are domestic exhibitors. 36 countries established exhibitors’ stalls of which 17 countries are participating for the first time.

Over 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended the event and showed full confidence in the exhibition and the defence industry of Pakistan.

During the exhibition, tbe COAS also engaged in meaningful interactions with foreign military officials and defense delegates present at the event.

A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of the Shahpar-III, a state-of-the-art combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan.

The Shahpar-III boasts advanced capabilities, including an operational ceiling of 35,000 feet and an endurance of over 24 hours. It is equipped to carry a wide range of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes.

12th Edition of IDEAS 2024 commenced on 19th November and will culminate on 22nd November 2024.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Karachi, the COAS was warmly received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan