COAS General Bajwa Calls On AJK President Masood Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:41 PM

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood Khan

Army Chief Bajwa told President Khan that they would continue their support for Kashmiri people and discussed the regional security.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Masood Khan here on Tuesday.

In a statement, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met AJK President Masood Khan and discussed the regional security.

They also discussed the latest situation of Kashmir.

The ISPR said that the situation of Line of Control (LoC) also came under the discussion.

“We will continue our struggle for the support of Kashmiri people,” the ISPR quoted Army Chief as saying.

