COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack on FC personnel

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed serious concerns over last week’s attack on Frontier Corpse during their patrol near Pak-Iran border here on Tuesday.

Army Chief General Bajwa expressed these words during his telephone call to Iran Armed Forces Chief Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

General Bajwa and General Baqri discussed security situation and the matter of Coronavirus pandemic. Both leaders vowed to enhance security measures on both sides of the border. The development took place after a group of terrorists last week attacked a convoy of Pakistan army patrolling near Pak-Iran border which resulted in martyrdom of six security personnel

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

The recent terrorist attack on Pakistan security forces near Pak-Iran border which resulted in martyrdom of six security personnel also came under discussion.

General Bajwa informed his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan has started fencing the border to maintain border security and prevent terrorist moves on common borders.

He said that mutual cooperation is required to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity “which is also used by terrorists and narcotics traffickers for their movement.

General Bajwa called for increased exchange of expert delegations to maintain stability and security and prevent terrorist acts along the shared borders.

General Bajwa and Maj Gen Baqeri also discussed coronavirus situation and ways to improve border terminals to address such issues.