COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Calls On PM Imran Khan

Mon 01st February 2021

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have discussed security situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, the sources said on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed discussed security situation and other important issues.

It is the first meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa after the Biden administration came into power in the United States.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff visited Qatar and called on the Qatari leadership.

Pakistan Army has played an important role in stability, security and regional peace, especially in Afghan war.

