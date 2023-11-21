Open Menu

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise Of Strike Corps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Corps

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 November, 2023)
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps.
The exercise is aimed at validating offensive operational concepts.

He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.
COAS met the troops particpating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.


Army Chief highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm.

He dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment.

He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.
COAS reiterated that only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.

Related Topics

Army

Recent Stories

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

38 minutes ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

43 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

2 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

3 hours ago
Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

15 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

15 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan