COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement, diaspora contribution

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 December, 2023):

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS called on key US Government and Military officials during his ongoing visit to US including, Antony J.

Blinken, Secretary of State, General Llyod J. Austin (Retired), Secretary of Defence, Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Adviser and General Charles Q Brown, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

During the meetings with defence officials, counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation.

Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements.

COAS underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspective.