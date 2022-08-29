COAS grieved over demise of hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of hockey of legend Manzoor Hussain Junior

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of hockey of legend Manzoor Hussain Junior.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet on his official Twitter handle wrote, "The COAS is deeply grieved on the sad demise of hockey legend and a personal friend Olympian Manzoor Hussain, Junior.

""May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen." the COAS prayed said the ISPR DG in his tweet.