UrduPoint.com

COAS Grieved Over Demise Of Hockey Legend Manzoor Hussain Jr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 11:44 PM

COAS grieved over demise of hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of hockey of legend Manzoor Hussain Junior

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of hockey of legend Manzoor Hussain Junior.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet on his official Twitter handle wrote, "The COAS is deeply grieved on the sad demise of hockey legend and a personal friend Olympian Manzoor Hussain, Junior.

""May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen." the COAS prayed said the ISPR DG in his tweet.

Related Topics

Hockey Army Twitter ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa May Family Sad

Recent Stories

KPT considering to determine dumerage charges

KPT considering to determine dumerage charges

46 seconds ago
 Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible i ..

Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible if Engine 3 Bleed Issue Resolve ..

47 seconds ago
 First consignment of relief goods from Japan to re ..

First consignment of relief goods from Japan to reach Pakistan on Tuesday

49 seconds ago
 Angola ruling party wins vote and president a seco ..

Angola ruling party wins vote and president a second term

51 seconds ago
 Pentagon Concerned Over Depleting Ammo Stockpiles ..

Pentagon Concerned Over Depleting Ammo Stockpiles Due to Ukraine Aid Packages - ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI wants instability in country: Azma Bukhari

PTI wants instability in country: Azma Bukhari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.