Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has held one-on-one meetings with Commander Bahrain Nation Guard Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain National Security Advisor Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, during his visit to Bahrain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has held one-on-one meetings with Commander Bahrain Nation Guard Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahrain National Security Advisor Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, during his visit to Bahrain.

During the meetings, issues of mutual interest and regional security situation came under discussion.

The COAS offered Pakistan's complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received here on Wednesday.

Later, the delegation level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, Border Security and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process were discussed.