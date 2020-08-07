UrduPoint.com
COAS Holds Video Conversation With Japanese Defence Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday had a video conversation with Defence Minister of Japan Kono Taro and discussed matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defence and security cooperation and Pakistan's commitment for COVID-19.

The Japanese Defence Minister appreciated Pakistan's successful fight against COVID-19 and measures against locust threat, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Both sides agreed to resume staff level talks as soon as COVID situation improves and enhance bilateral defence cooperation, especially in the fields of training, joint exercises and anti piracy measures.

In the end, COAS thanked the defence minister for offering assistance against locust threat.

