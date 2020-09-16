UrduPoint.com
COAS Inaugurates BCSTC, Lauds Operational Readiness Of Strike Formation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:02 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Gujranwala and inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanised elements' crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Gujranwala and inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanised elements' crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations.

The COAS was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

The Army Chief appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops.

He also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.

