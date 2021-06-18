COAS installs Commander 4 Corps as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday installed Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps

The Chief of Army Staff visited Artillery Centre, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

While interacting with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the Corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

The Army Chief said, "Pakistan Army will do all that is possible to modernize the Corps of Artillery as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threat."Outgoing Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps Lieutenant General (R) Humayun Aziz, large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.